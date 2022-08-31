Spikes' Late Drive Falls Short in 10-6 Defeat against Scrappers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - One night before they will welcome fans to watch games on the diamond and the gridiron at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the State College Spikes used a late surge to get close to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before the clock ran out on a 10-6 loss to the Scrappers on Wednesday night.

The Spikes will be home at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, and fans looking to enjoy Penn State football's season opener at Purdue on the same night can have the best of both worlds at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Fans will be able to enjoy live look-ins at the Penn State/Purdue game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m., during each and every inning break once it starts, with the FOX broadcast set to play in full on the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park videoboard at the conclusion of the Spikes game, along with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt's call on the ballpark sound system.

Ballpark concessions will be available throughout both games, and admission will be free for all fans wishing to watch the football game once the Spikes game has concluded.

Trailing 10-4 going into the ninth on Wednesday, the Spikes (20-16 2nd half) broke through against Scrappers (14-22 2nd half) ace reliever Alan Carter, with Trent Taylor and Brock Reller drawing four-pitch walks two batters apart and DeAndre Shelton singling to left in between.

After Nick Gile drew a walk to bring in Taylor, Shelton dashed home on an errant throw back to the pitcher to put the tying run on deck. However, Carter forced John Mead to ground out to end the game.

With the loss, the Spikes are now trailing the Williamsport Crosscutters by 2 Â1/2 games in the race for the MLB Draft League's second-half Championship Game berth with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Spikes and Scrappers engaged in a slugfest early, with Oscar Ponce's solo homer to left, his second of the season, building Mahoning Valley's lead to 4-1 in the third. However, State College responded with Gile's two-run single and Devin Buckner's RBI to tie the game.

Mahoning Valley took the lead for good in the fourth, though. Dom Bucko's two-run homer to right-center field, his second of the season, put the Scrappers out in front before Jeffrey Wehler added an RBI double. Mahoning Valley added three more runs without a hit in the seventh to build their lead before the Spikes' two-minute offense got them close late.

