Offense Struggles in Wednesday Night Loss to West Virginia

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys (17-16) were defeated by the West Virginia Black Bears (23-13) on Wednesday night by a final score of 5-1 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.

After scoring the first run of the game in the 1st on a Jake Plastiak (Kentucky) RBI fielder's choice, the Keys offense mustered only two hits from the 3rd inning on against West Virginia.

A three-run 3rd off starting right-hander Jonathan Pintaro (Shorter University) proved to be the go-ahead runs for the Black Bears on three straight run scoring hits.

The West Virginia bullpen combined for five shutout innings to complete the game.

On offense, Amir Wright (Ball State) led the way with a game-high two hits, extending his hitting streak to a team-high 15 games.

Pintaro received the loss after going 5.0 innings, allowing nine hits, four runs, four earned, one walk and eight strikeouts. Left-hander Matt Voelker (Baylor) pitched 2.0 shutout innings and struck out four in relief.

The Keys will return Thursday, September 1, against the West Virginia Black Bears for the third and final game of the series and the final road game of the summer. First pitch from Monongalia County Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

