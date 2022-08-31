Offense Struggles in Wednesday Night Loss to West Virginia
August 31, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release
Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys (17-16) were defeated by the West Virginia Black Bears (23-13) on Wednesday night by a final score of 5-1 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.
After scoring the first run of the game in the 1st on a Jake Plastiak (Kentucky) RBI fielder's choice, the Keys offense mustered only two hits from the 3rd inning on against West Virginia.
A three-run 3rd off starting right-hander Jonathan Pintaro (Shorter University) proved to be the go-ahead runs for the Black Bears on three straight run scoring hits.
The West Virginia bullpen combined for five shutout innings to complete the game.
On offense, Amir Wright (Ball State) led the way with a game-high two hits, extending his hitting streak to a team-high 15 games.
Pintaro received the loss after going 5.0 innings, allowing nine hits, four runs, four earned, one walk and eight strikeouts. Left-hander Matt Voelker (Baylor) pitched 2.0 shutout innings and struck out four in relief.
The Keys will return Thursday, September 1, against the West Virginia Black Bears for the third and final game of the series and the final road game of the summer. First pitch from Monongalia County Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Gareth Kwok at gkwok@FrederickKeys.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 31, 2022
- Spikes' Late Drive Falls Short in 10-6 Defeat against Scrappers - State College Spikes
- Bears Bounce Back with 5-1 Game Two Win over the Keys - West Virginia Black Bears
- Offense Struggles in Wednesday Night Loss to West Virginia - Frederick Keys
- Enjoy a Blue & White Night with the Spikes on Thursday - State College Spikes
- Upshaw the Hero in Come-From-Behind Sudden Death Win Qver Black Bears - Frederick Keys
- Summers Closes Out Well For Spikes, But Spikes Take 4-0 Decision - State College Spikes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Frederick Keys Stories
- Offense Struggles in Wednesday Night Loss to West Virginia
- Upshaw the Hero in Come-From-Behind Sudden Death Win Qver Black Bears
- Keys Score 10 Runs on 16 Hits in Series Win at Trenton
- Eight-Run Lead Erased in Heartbreaking Saturday Night Defeat
- Frederick Comes from Behind Late to Win Series Opener vs Trenton