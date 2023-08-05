Spikes Get It Done Late to Surge Past Scrappers, 7-2

NILES, Ohio- The State College Spikes scored six runs in the final three innings to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday night at Eastwood Field.

The win enabled the Spikes (12-13 2ndHalf) to stop a three-game slide while also ending the Scrappers' (9-14 2ndHalf) six-game winning streak.

Ryan Guardino's RBI single in the seventh brought in Braedon Blackford to tie the game at 2-2, and the running game ramped up the State College offense from there. Josh Leslie and Guardino pulled off a double steal, with Leslie scoring on a throwing error to second as the Scrappers tried to nab Guardino. Following a walk to Marques Paige, Paige then stole second base, with a subsequent throw to first base on a third strike that got away from Mahoning Valley catcher Antonio Fernandez allowed Guardino to score and Paige to take third.

Payton Harden was then hit by a pitch and swiped second for his 12thstolen base of the year before the seventh inning closed out.

In the ninth, the Spikes piled on as both Leslie and Brennen Dorighi stole bases, with Dorighi providing an RBI single and Carlos Contreras completing the scoring with a bases-loaded, two-run single to left.

The Spikes' pitching provided the foundation for the strong offensive performance late. Derrick Cherry (3-3) bounced back with a six-inning start in which he allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters for the win. Eric Waldichuk then provided two scoreless innings of relief for the second straight outing to start his time with the Spikes before Ty Buckner struck out the Scrappers in order in the ninth to close it out.

Sunday, the Spikes and Scrappers meet for a 2:05 p.m. matinee rubber match at Eastwood Field. Left-hander Jacob Myer (0-0) will get the ball for State College, while Mahoning Valley is slated to send right-Myer Pleasants (0-2) to the hill.

Following the series in Ohio, the Spikes will come back home and return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a pair of home games next Tuesday and Wednesday against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends leads the way, followed by Bark in the Park III presented by the Centre Daily Times, where fans are invited bring their dog to the ballpark for a night of canine-centric fun.

