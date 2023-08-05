Cutters Take Down Thunder

August 5, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Garett Wallace's Grand Slam and Shaun Gamelin's efforts on the mound leads the Cutters to a 7-1 win over the Thunder.

Gamelin tossed seven shutout frames against the Thunder, allowing five hits and a walk. The right-hander struck out seven of the 27 batters he faced. The win improved his record to a perfect 4-0 and lowered his EAR to 4.00.

Garett Wallace belted the Cutters second Grand Slam of the season and the first at home, finishing the night 2-for-3 with four runs driven in and three runs scored. Wallace now has two home runs and 11 RBI on the season.

Adam Becker collected his second three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with his 9th double of the season and his 16th RBI of the year. Jose Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 18-straight games, drawing a walk in the 2nd inning.

The Cutters have won their last three games against the Thunder and look to make it four-straight tomorrow afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.