Spikes Come Back Twice But Fall to Scrappers in Overtime After 6-6 Regulation Tie

NILES, Ohio- The State College Spikes erased a 5-0 deficit to tie the game, then leveled it again in the eighth inning before falling to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the Major League Baseball Draft League Overtime tiebreaker after a 6-6 regulation tie on Friday night at Eastwood Field.

Trailing by five runs entering the fourth inning, the Spikes (11-13 2ndHalf) inched back into the contest in that frame as Ryan Guardino doubled and scored on Caleb Marquez's flare to left field.

The Spikes then mounted their biggest offensive in the sixth, plating four runs, all with two outs, to even the score at 5-5. Zac Vooletich and Payton Harden each provided RBI singles, then stole second, to start the surge before Braedon Blackford, the MLB Draft League's Player of the Month for July, brought home two runs with a ground-rule double to left field.

Mahoning Valley (9-13 2ndHalf) then went back in front on Mason Sykes's RBI single to center field in the seventh. However, Harden tied the game in the eighth after being in the right knee with a pitch, stealing second, and scoring on Carlos Contreras's single despite a slip while turning at third base.

In the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, the home team chooses offense or defense prior to the game, and the offensive team designates the last batter of its previous inning as the runner at first base with no outs. The offense

In the extra half-inning, the Spikes pushed placed runner Josh Leslie to second base on Brennen Dorighi's two-out walk, but Marques Paige's foul ball behind home plate was within reach of Scrappers catcher Omar Veloz for the final out.

No winning or losing pitcher is credited in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

Vooletich and Harden each recorded multi-hit games for the Spikes.

Saturday, the Spikes and Scrappers meet at 7:05 p.m. for the middle game of their three-game series at Eastwood Field. Right-hander Derrick Cherry (2-3), a former Scrapper, getting the ball for State College to face Mahoning Valley left-hander Trae Robertson (2-2), a former Spike.

