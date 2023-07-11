Spikes' Furious Rally Comes Up Just Short In 13-9 Defeat Against Scrappers

GRANVILLE, W. Va.- Down 13-2 going into the seventh inning, the State College Spikes rallied for seven runs and brought the tying run on deck in two different innings down the stretch, but the West Virginia Black Bears held on to take a 13-9 decision on Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Back-to-back solo home runs byBraedon BlackfordandRyan Guardino,to start the seventh, the first for each in a State College (2-2 2ndHalf) uniform, cued the Spikes' surge. State College posted a total of eight hits in the inning and put runners on first and second with one out before West Virginia (3-0 2ndHalf) relieverCarson Lambertstopped the rally with back-to-back strikeouts.

In the ninth,Carlos Contrerasled off with a single for his third hit of the game, then moved to second on Blackford's two-out single, which was his fourth hit of the evening. However, a Guardino strikeout ended the game one batter later.

Blackford followed Contreras as the second Spike with a four-hit game in a four-game span, and finished just a double shy of the cycle as his leadoff triple in the second led to him scoring the first State College run.

The Spikes also received stellar glove play, with shortstopJosh Leslieand second baseman Blackford each gloving down liners to start double plays, in addition to third basemanKelvin Smith's stab of a 107-mile-per-hour liner in the seventh.

The Black Bears'Manny Vorheescollected four hits, including a triple, whileBobby Ladawent 3-for-5 and finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Spikes starterLouis Davenport III(0-1 2ndHalf) took the loss after yielding five runs, four of them earned, on four hits, four walks and two hit batsmen over 2 2/3 innings.

Black Bears relieverJarrett Miller(2-0 2ndHalf) took over in the second inning and tossed three frames of one-run ball to pick up the win. Miller allowed one hit and struck out three batters while retiring the last nine he faced.

The Spikes and Black Bears are set to meet for the middle game of their three-game series at Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday night with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch scheduled. Right-handerJonah Jenkins(0-0 2ndHalf) will get the ball for State College, while West Virginia has not yet named a starting pitcher.

