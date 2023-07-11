Crosscutters Suffer 9-2 Loss

July 11, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters allowed eight runs in the 4th inning of their 9-2 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Connor Langrell was strong out of the Cutters bullpen, striking out five over three scoreless frames.

Kaleb Sophey suffered the loss, despite allowing one run over three innings in his first start of the season.

Sophey allowed five walks and struck out four.

The eight runs allowed in the 4th inning are the most allowed in a single inning by the Crosscutters this season.

Three Crosscutters collected three hits on the night, Jalen Greer, Will Fuenning and EJ Taylor.

WP: Noah Hurney (1-0) LP: Kaleb Sophey (0-1) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record: 1-2 (2nd half)

Next Game: Thursday, July 12th vs Trenton Thunder, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, July 12th vs Trenton Thunder, 6:35 p.m.

Knoebel's Kids Night/ Jersey Shore Community Night

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 11, 2023

Crosscutters Suffer 9-2 Loss - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.