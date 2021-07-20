Spikes Fans Can Enjoy Fireworks from the Field, Fourth of July Ticket Discount

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes FIREWORKS shows have always captured the imagination of fans across Happy Valley, especially during an historic, record-breaking evening at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this past Fourth of July. Now, Spikes fans will have the chance to carry that spirit forward with FIREWORKS From the Field at the five remaining shows on the 2021 home schedule and a $4 ticket discount to all ten remaining Spikes home games with a Fourth of July ticket.

Starting with a FIREWORKS Weekend that features back-to-back shows on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, all fans are invited to come down onto the field for an unprecedented view of the newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

The final five FIREWORKS shows of the 2021 season will take place as follows:

- Friday, July 23 - presented by Penn State Health

- Saturday, July 24 - presented by Central PA Autism Society

- Friday, August 6 - presented by Lion Country Kia

- Saturday, August 7 - presented by College Township

- Friday, August 13 - presented by Starfire Corporation

"On the heels of a truly magical night on the Fourth of July, we are looking to give our fans the chance to take the joy and sense of community we all felt on that evening and build upon it over the home stretch of the 2021 season," said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker. "With half of our remaining 2021 home games featuring FIREWORKS, and a ticket discount for those fans looking to recapture the feeling of the Fourth, we feel FIREWORKS From the Field gives ample opportunity to bring those feelings with us for the rest of the summer."

Single-game tickets for each of the ten home games remaining on the Spikes' 2021 schedule are now available. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2021 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

