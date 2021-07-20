Keys Winning Streak Snapped at Six Games, West Virginia and Frederick Combine for Six Home Runs

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys saw their six game winning streak come to a close on Tuesday night as West Virginia defeated Frederick by a final score of 13-7. The Keys and Black Bears hit six home runs in the game and have combined to hit at least one home run in all ten contests this season.

West Virginia got the scoring started in the 1st inning against Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis who made a spot start for Frederick. The Black Bears scored two runs in the frame on the first homer of the night by Grant Hussey.

The Keys answered with a run in the bottom half of the 1st as Jake Plastiak reached with a one out single. Plastiak came around to score on a fielder's choice to make it a 2-1 game.

The Black Bears took a big lead in the 3rd and 4th innings scoring seven runs in the two innings combined. West Virginia added two long balls in that time including a three run shot from Breydon Daniel.

Aaron Straker hit his first home run of the season in the 5th inning, solo shot which broke up a four inning scoreless streak.

Frederick would make a run at coming back in the 6th inning as Black Bears reliever Kevin Dowdell struggled to locate the ball. After working a leadoff walk, Haven Mangrum came around to score on a double by Jorel Ortega. Ortega scored on a groundout by Jacob Godman.

West Virginia added two runs in the 9th inning as both runs scored on bases loaded walks. The Black Bears led 13-4 heading into the final frame.

The Keys brought eight men to the plate in the last inning with Straker starting it off with a walk. Jahmoi Percival followed suit putting runners at first and second. Plastiak blasted his fifth home run of the season in his first game of the second half. It was a three run shot the opposite way making it a 13-7 game.

