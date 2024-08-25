Spikes Cinch Sweep of Crosscutters with 4-2 Win, Nearly Even for First Place

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes held the Williamsport Crosscutters to just four runs over a three-game series and finished a sweep of the set with a 4-2 win on Sunday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The win enabled the Spikes (20-14 2nd Half) to pull even with the Trenton Thunder (19-13 2nd Half) in the games back column of the Major League Baseball Draft League second-half standings with nine games remaining in the regular season for both teams. The Thunder held onto first place by virtue of a .594 winning percentage to the Spikes' .588 mark, having played two less games than State College due to rainouts and cancellations.

The Spikes dominant pitching performance as former Penn State left-hander Jordan Morales (4-0) recorded his fourth quality start of six innings or more with three earned runs or less this season for the win. Morales logged a total of 6 1/3 innings on Sunday and allowed six hits, none until the fourth inning, two walks and a hit batsman. The southpaw was also charged with both Williamsport runs but struck out three batters.

Morales was followed on the mound by Peter Ostensen, who walked two batters before recording the last two outs of the seventh. Brayden Collett then allowed one hit but faced the minimum in a scoreless eighth. David Lee (5) nailed down the victory with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth to go a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities with the Spikes.

State College gave its pitching staff enough room to work with via a four-run sixth inning. Kyle Russell scored on a passed ball and Manny Jackson walked with the bases loaded before Cam Bufford landed the crowning blow with a two-run double off the left field wall.

Williamsport (7-25 2nd Half) starter Brent Francisco (1-3) took the loss after being charged with two runs on five hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts over five innings.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will continue their MLB Draft League title quest with the opener of a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College is slated to send right-hander Nick Hohenstein (3-0) to the mound for the 6:35 p.m. matchup.

The Spikes will also bring their signature fun, affordable family entertainment to the fore as only four home games remain on the 2024 slate. The fun begins with an appearance by the 2024-25 Blue and White men's ice hockey senior class at Hockey Night in Happy Valley on Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends with a Buy One, Get One Bullpen Box Ticket Night presented by the Centre Daily Times.

The night also includes a Battle of the Student Sections as various Penn State sports' student sections vie for on-field accolades throughout the evening. Plus, fans 21 and up can enjoy a Miller Lite/Coors Light Happy Hour with half-price drafts of both varieties from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More highlights include a Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, before a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by Starfire Corporation on THON Night with the fourth and final Bark in the Park of the season presented by the Centre Daily Times all joining $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

To purchase tickets to the upcoming series, as well as the 2024 home finale at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday, September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:35 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

