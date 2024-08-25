Keys Drop Series Finale to Black Bears

August 25, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Granville, WV - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the West Virginia Black Bears Sunday evening, losing the contest by a score of 5-1 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Keys could not come back from an early 3-0 deficit and lost the series finale as a result, as Frederick now prepares for their final road series of the season beginning on Tuesday at Mahoning Valley.

In the bottom of the first, the Black Bears scored three runs on two homers hit by Alex Vergara and Trace Willhoite, handing the home team a 3-0 lead through an inning of play Sunday afternoon.

After each team went scoreless in the second, Jake Curtis (Memphis) earned a scoreless third inning of work on the mound, keeping it a 3-0 game going into the fourth in Granville.

West Virginia added two more runs on two RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth, extending their advantage to five heading into the sixth, following each team going scoreless in the fifth inning of play in the series finale.

Christian Davis (Southern) earned a scoreless sixth inning in his first inning of relief, and Beau Blanchard followed it up by recording a zero in the bottom of the seventh, as the contest went into the eighth with the visitors still down by five at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Keys got their first run of the day on an RBI double from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian), cutting to deficit to four entering the ninth, following a scoreless eighth inning from Cale Mathison (The Master's) in the bottom of the frame.

Frederick went scoreless in the ninth inning however which secured the win for West Virginia, as the Keys fell in the series finale 5-1 Sunday evening.

The Keys continue their final road trip of the season Tuesday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch from Eastwood Field on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

