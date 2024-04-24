SPHL Names Simon Boyko Rookie of the Year
April 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL named Fayetteville Marksmen forward Simon Boyko Rookie of the Year Wednesday.
Boyko, 25, was named to the 2023-24 All-Rookie team and All-SPHL Second Team after skating in 39 games for Fayetteville during the 2023-24 season and tallying 56 points (27G+29A). His 19 powerplay points (8G+11A) led rookies in all three categories.
The Mississauga, Ontario, native set a Marksmen team record by recording a point in twenty-straight games before earning an ECHL call-up to the Rapid City Rush and December 2023 Player of the Month honors. With the Rush, Boyko scored eight goals and registered 11 points in 19 games.
Aside from his ability to produce points, which led to 15 multi-point games, Boyko provided intangible assets to the Fayetteville lineup and helped the team to 28 wins out of 39 games with him on the ice.
Boyko's honor marks the second year in a row that a Fayetteville Marksmen earned the 'Rookie of the Year' title after Austin Alger won the award for the 2022-23 season.
Don't miss a moment of the action during the 2024-25 season with season tickets- available at marksmenhockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 24, 2024
- SPHL Names Simon Boyko Rookie of the Year - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Pszenyczny, Storm Part Ways - Quad City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- SPHL Names Simon Boyko Rookie of the Year
- Simon Boyko Named to 2023-24 All-SPHL Second Team
- Three Marksmen Named to 2023-24 SPHL All-Rookie Team
- SPHL Names Ryan Kenny Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week
- Marksmen Keep Pace for Home-Ice Advantage, Ground Ice Flyers 5-2