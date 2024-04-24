SPHL Names Simon Boyko Rookie of the Year

April 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL named Fayetteville Marksmen forward Simon Boyko Rookie of the Year Wednesday.

Boyko, 25, was named to the 2023-24 All-Rookie team and All-SPHL Second Team after skating in 39 games for Fayetteville during the 2023-24 season and tallying 56 points (27G+29A). His 19 powerplay points (8G+11A) led rookies in all three categories.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native set a Marksmen team record by recording a point in twenty-straight games before earning an ECHL call-up to the Rapid City Rush and December 2023 Player of the Month honors. With the Rush, Boyko scored eight goals and registered 11 points in 19 games.

Aside from his ability to produce points, which led to 15 multi-point games, Boyko provided intangible assets to the Fayetteville lineup and helped the team to 28 wins out of 39 games with him on the ice.

Boyko's honor marks the second year in a row that a Fayetteville Marksmen earned the 'Rookie of the Year' title after Austin Alger won the award for the 2022-23 season.

