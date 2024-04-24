Pszenyczny, Storm Part Ways

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm would like to thank head coach Dave Pszenyczny and his family for six years of hard work and dedication to the Storm organization and the Quad Cities.

We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

