SPHL Announces Schedule Changes
February 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced the rescheduling of two previously-postponed games and several related changes.
Macon's home game against Huntsville originally scheduled for Saturday, January 9 has been moved to Saturday, March 20.
In conjunction, the following visiting team changes have been made:
- Knoxville replaces Huntsville for the game at Birmingham on Thursday, March 4
- Huntsville replaces Birmingham for the game at Macon on Friday, March 19
- Huntsville replaces Pensacola for the game at Birmingham on Thursday, April 8
- Pensacola replaces Huntsville for the game at Macon on Thursday, April 8
