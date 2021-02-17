SPHL Announces Schedule Changes

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced the rescheduling of two previously-postponed games and several related changes.

Macon's home game against Huntsville originally scheduled for Saturday, January 9 has been moved to Saturday, March 20.

In conjunction, the following visiting team changes have been made:

- Knoxville replaces Huntsville for the game at Birmingham on Thursday, March 4

- Huntsville replaces Birmingham for the game at Macon on Friday, March 19

- Huntsville replaces Pensacola for the game at Birmingham on Thursday, April 8

- Pensacola replaces Huntsville for the game at Macon on Thursday, April 8

