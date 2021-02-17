Rivermen to Host "Rivermen Day" in March

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced their 2nd Annual "Rivermen Day" event on Wednesday morning. The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 2nd running on the team's social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

In February 2020, Rivermen Day was launched as a community event celebrating professional hockey in Peoria by giving back to the community. Nearly 40 stops were made to houses, offices, schools, and senior living communities, featuring Rivermen players presenting merchandise, tickets, coffee, flowers, and more as a thank you to the fans for their continued support.

Rivermen Day 2020 was the most engaging community event of the 2019-20 season across the team's social platforms. In this year's virtual version of the event, fans will be able to participate in contests featuring prizes, follow along all day on social media for giveaway items, have their questions answered in a Q & A style video featuring a former Rivermen player, plus enjoy video interviews with Rivermen alumni from all four eras of the franchise (IHL, ECHL, AHL, SPHL).

Alumni already scheduled to appear during the event include: Jean-Guy Trudel, Dan Hodge, Mike McKenna, Ben Oskroba, and more! Stay tuned on social media for more information on Rivermen Day 2021.

