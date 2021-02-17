Knoxville's Johnny Curran Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
February 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Johnny Curran of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 8-14.
In his first two games with the Ice Bears, Curran scored one goal and assisted on three others as Knoxville went 2-0-0 for the week. On Friday, the Niagara Falls, ON native assisted on a pair of third-period goals as Knoxville defeated Huntsville 5-2. The following night, Curran scored the tying goal late in the second period and assisted on the game-winner in overtime as the Ice Bears edged Birmingham 2-1.
Curran played four seasons at Niagara University where he recorded 55 points (26g, 29a) in 131 career games.
Last season, Curran went overseas and played his rookie professional season for the EIHL's Coventry Blaze, notching 26 points (6g, 20a) in 47 games.
Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (1-0-1, 1.47 gaa, 0.960 save%), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Jake Theut, Macon (2-0-1, 1.35 gaa, 0.945 save%, shutout) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, shg, gwg).
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021
- Knoxville's Johnny Curran Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Rivermen to Host "Rivermen Day" in March - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Knoxville Ice Bears Stories
- Knoxville's Johnny Curran Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
- Skelly's OT Winner Lifts Ice Bears over Bulls
- Ice Bears Get Boost from Roy in 5-2 Win
- Ice Bears Support Partners in Education Foundation Fundraiser "Skates & Plates"
- Knoxville's Brady Fleurent Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week