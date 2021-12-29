SPHL Announces Rescheduled Knoxville Game
December 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today the rescheduled date for Knoxville's game against Macon that was originally postponed from Friday, December 17.
Knoxville will now host Macon on Sunday, March 20. Game time will be 5:00 pm.
