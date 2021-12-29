Devito Called up to ECHL's Idaho Steelheads

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Devito

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Nick Devito has been called up to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Devito has played in six games for Roanoke this season, tallying one goal and four assists. The five-foot-nine winger spent time with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder earlier this season, playing in seven games (two assists) for the Thunder from the start of the season until he was released. Devito signed with the Dawgs on December 1. Prior to the start of this season, the 26-year old forward played in three games for the ECHL's Worcester Railers during the 2019-2020 season after finishing his collegiate career at Morrisville State.

The Dawgs are playing at home tomorrow night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

