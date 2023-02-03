SPHL Announces Opponent Change for Peoria

PEORIA, IL - On Friday, the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced that the Peoria Rivermen will no longer be playing against the Vermilion County Bobcats on Sunday, February 5. Instead, Peoria will be on the road to take on the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4.

The official statement from the SPHL is below.

"The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced several opponent changes for this weekend.

The Peoria Rivermen will be replacing the Vermilion County Bobcats as the opponent for Quad City's home games on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4.

In addition, Quad City will now be the opponent for Vermilion County's home game on Sunday, February 5."

The Rivermen currently sit in first place in the SPHL league standings and have won their last three games against Quad City. Face-off is set for 7:10 pm on both Friday and Saturday night.

