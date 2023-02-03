Storm Opponents Change for this Weekend
February 3, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL - The SPHL announced three opponent changes for this weekend's games. The Quad City Storm will play the Peoria Rivermen tonight and tomorrow night at Vibrant Arena. The Storm was previously scheduled to play the Vermilion County Bobcats.
Additionally, the Storm will travel to Danville, Illinois on Sunday to take on the Vermilion County Bobcats.
The Bobcats were previously scheduled to play the Peoria Rivermen.
Tickets for tonight and tomorrow night's games can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.
