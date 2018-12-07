Sperling Joins HarbourCats

December 7, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Victoria HabourCats News Release





VICTORIA, B.C. - Before Jason Sperling fell in love with football, or lacrosse, he was deep into the game that captures the essence of summer -- baseball.

Sperling, an Edmonton native who has been involved in many areas of the Victoria sports scene, has joined the Victoria HarbourCats and will be heavily involved in the season ticket drive for the 2019 West Coast League season -- the seventh campaign in the history of the HarbourCats - which begins with pre-season games on Saturday June 1 and the home opener against the defending WCL champion Corvallis Knights on Friday June 7.

"We're pleased to have Jason as part of our team, working to help us grow our league-leading crowds to new heights," said Christian Stewart, Assistant General Manager, Ticketing and Media of the HarbourCats. "The additions that have been made to Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP over the last four years provide great options for fans who like the full season of baseball and the experience of being at a HarbourCats game."

Most recently, Sperling was in the ticketing department with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League, following a successful tenure leading the Victoria Shamrocks of the Western Lacrosse Association.

Sperling has launched Vancouver Island Sports Marketing Solutions, and will focus on season ticket sales for the HarbourCats.

"My father Wayne was heavily involved in baseball at many levels in the Edmonton area, especially Little League, and instilled a love of the game in me," said Sperling. "He was very influential in the game. He passed away recently, but I know he'd be happy to see me now involved with the HarbourCats."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from December 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.