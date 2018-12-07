Abbott Haffar Returning for Knights in 2019

UC-Riverside pitcher Abbott Haffar is returning to the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Friday. He is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander from Simi Valley High School in Simi Valley, Calif.

Haffar was a key member of the Knights' 2018 championship pitching staff. He was 3-0 with a 0.71 ERA in 10 games, with two saves and 27 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. He was 1-0 with one save and a 0.00 ERA over 4.1 innings in the playoffs.

He is the seventh member of the 2018 team to sign for 2019. He joins pitchers Connor Knutson (Portland), Connor Redmond (Cal Poly) and Trevor Wells (Utah), and infielders Zach Weller (Cal State Fullerton), Trace Tammaro (Portland) and Briley Knight (Utah).

Infielder Andy Atwood (Texas Rio Grande), a member of the 2016 WCL champions, is also returning.

Haffar was a key member of a 2017 UCR recruiting class that was ranked 35th nationally by Baseball America and earned 2017 California Region honorable-mention honors from Perfect Game. He went 0-1 in 13 appearances for the Highlanders as a freshman, with eight strikeouts in 13.1 innings.

Haffar was a 2017 Los Angeles Daily News preseason all-area selection as an outfielder. He was named a "2017 players to watch" by the Los Angeles Times.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the eighth-annual Science, Engineering & Arts Day game. They begin WCL play at Walla Walla on June 4; their WCL home opener is June 14, against Cowlitz.

