Major College Baseball Is Back
February 14, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Corvallis Knights News Release
College baseball is back! The 2025 NCAA Division I season begins today. Read our college baseball preview, featuring insights into Knights partner programs and alumni. The below slate of opening day games feature a plethora of former and future Knights:
Washington vs. Kansas St. - 8:00 am
#7 Oregon St. vs. Xavier - 11:00 am
#24 Nebraska vs. UC Irvine - 12:00 pm
UCLA vs. Cal Poly - 2:00 pm
Utah @ Pepperdine - 2:30 pm
#12 Oregon vs. Toledo - 3:05 pm
#22 UC Santa Barbara vs. Campbell - 4:05 pm
Gonzaga @ UC Davis - 6:00 pm
Portland @ California Baptist - 6:00 pm
Santa Clara vs. Cal State Northridge - 6:00 pm
USC vs. George Washington - 6:30 pm
Stanford @ Cal St. Fullerton - 6:35 pmFollow the Knights on X (@CorvKnights) to get the latest alumni updates.
• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...
West Coast League Stories from February 14, 2025
- Major College Baseball Is Back - Corvallis Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corvallis Knights Stories
- Major College Baseball Is Back
- Knights Sign Two Portland Freshmen
- Kellen Segel Joins the Knights
- Knights Add Umpqua CC Pitcher
- Knights Sign Three Players from George Fox