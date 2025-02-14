Major College Baseball Is Back

February 14, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Corvallis Knights News Release


College baseball is back! The 2025 NCAA Division I season begins today. Read our college baseball preview, featuring insights into Knights partner programs and alumni. The below slate of opening day games feature a plethora of former and future Knights:

Washington vs. Kansas St. - 8:00 am

#7 Oregon St. vs. Xavier - 11:00 am

#24 Nebraska vs. UC Irvine - 12:00 pm

UCLA vs. Cal Poly - 2:00 pm

Utah @ Pepperdine - 2:30 pm

#12 Oregon vs. Toledo - 3:05 pm

#22 UC Santa Barbara vs. Campbell - 4:05 pm

Gonzaga @ UC Davis - 6:00 pm

Portland @ California Baptist - 6:00 pm

Santa Clara vs. Cal State Northridge - 6:00 pm

USC vs. George Washington - 6:30 pm

Stanford @ Cal St. Fullerton - 6:35 pmFollow the Knights on X (@CorvKnights) to get the latest alumni updates.

