Spend Your Thanksgiving with the Havoc

A Huntsville tradition unlike any other is BACK! The Havoc take to Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC TWICE this holiday week!

Thursday is the annual Thanksgiving Night game vs Birmingham! Bring new or gently used teddy bears and throw them on the ice after the first Havoc goal! Donated stuffed animals will benefit Toys for Tots! Be sure to check out Rhythm on Monroefor their Thanksgiving dinner.

Friday is Star Wars Night vs Evansville! Finish up your Black Friday with the rebranded Alabama Bounty Hunters! Proceeds from the post game Star Wars jersey auction and donations will benefit United Cerebral Palsy

Got family in town for either game? Secure discounted tickets with your group purchase of 10 tickets or more!

Tickets are selling fast for both games this Holiday weekend, so secure yours now by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

