SPHL Announces Suspension

November 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized hit in SPHL Game 46, Evansville at Birmingham, played on Friday, November 18.

Hobbs sat out the game against Birmingham on November 19 and will miss Evansville's contest against Peoria on November 23.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.