Spend July 3rd at NYSEG Stadium

June 24, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton, NY - The Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be able to stop the annual tradition of fireworks at NYSEG Stadium over Independence Weekend. Bing Bang Boom will take place at NYSEG Stadium on July 3rd 2020 with July 4th as a rain date.

Thanks to a partnership with Visions Federal Credit Union, Miller Auto Team, Fox 40 and Equinox Broadcasting, NYSEG Stadium will host fans for the Bing Bang Boom Fireworks Series presented by Miller Auto Team.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM and guests will be treated to a free movie presented by Visions Federal Credit Union to begin at 7:30 PM with fireworks following immediately after. Gates to NYSEG Stadium will open at 6:00 PM with a screening of the Binghamton Mets 2014 Championship Game taking place until the movie begins.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase socially distanced General Admission seats in the seating bowl, 8'X8' or 6'X6' plots on the field, as well as an array of picnic tables along the warning track to the field. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverage (no outside alcohol) as concessions will be limited

All tickets are $15.00 per person which will include the FREE screening of Doolittle and post-movie fireworks. A limited number of tickets will be sold to ensure proper social distancing can be maintained throughout the event. Guests are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance as a sell-out for this special event is anticipated. Tickets will be available online at www.bingrp.com as well as over the phone by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866).

Fans will be allowed to bring in blankets, pillows for comfort, but chairs and wagons will not be permitted inside of the ballpark. Fans will also be allowed to bring in outside food and beverage (non-alcoholic). All coolers and bags are subject to search upon entrance to the ballpark.

In accordance with the guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo and local officials NYSEG Stadium will be open to a limited crowd, proper sanitation and social distancing will be observed. All spectators will also be required to wear a face mask while attending 3rd at the Ballpark while in common areas.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets. For more information follow along with the Ponies on Facebook facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, or on Twitter at @RumblePoniesBB.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.