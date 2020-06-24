R-Phils to Host Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic

June 24, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(READING, PA) - On Monday, July 13th, the Reading Fightin Phils are set to host the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic for the Berks County 2020 graduating senior class. The game will be played on the professional baseball field at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6pm and is free for all to attend!

This year the 2020 senior classes were unable to finish their final high school season due to COVID-19. The athletes took this unfortunate situation with class and maturity. Now, the R-Phils are pleased to offer them an opportunity for one last memorable moment on the field with their teams!

Many area coaches have expressed their excitement for this event. "This is a fantastic opportunity by the Fightin Phil's and Baseballtown Charities to get the seniors of Berks County on the field with a chance to represent their schools in what became a lost season due to Covid," said Muhlenberg High School Coach Brian Kopetsky. "This should be one really positive event for them in what was a tough way to end their senior years."

Seniors who played for high schools that participated in the BCIAA were invited into the Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic. Rosters for each team will be announced the week prior to the game.

All members of the community are encouraged to support local seniors as they take the field with their fellow classmates. Entry and parking are free for all. Select concession stands will be open for purchase.

The Senior Game will kick off the Baseballtown Charities Showcase series featuring high school caliber teams throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania that will also play at FirstEnergy Stadium over a 3-week period.

FirstEnergy stadium is the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the home of the Reading Fightin Phils. The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 24, 2020

R-Phils to Host Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.