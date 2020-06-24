Curve Set Attendance Policies, Entertainment for July 4 Fireworks

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve will welcome 250 vehicles to the Peoples Natural Gas Field VIP parking lot from 3-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 to view the Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks event, presented by Martin's Food and the Pennsylvania Lottery, the team announced on Wednesday.

After collaborating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on various in-person scenarios, the Curve are offering the option to watch the Independence Day fireworks from the PNG Field VIP parking lot for $5 per vehicle. Capacity is limited to 250 parking spaces in the Red and Tan lots on the north side of the ballpark. A limited number of overflow parking spaces in the adjacent parking garage on the south side of the stadium will be available for $4 per vehicle.

Those parking on Level 3 of the parking garage can watch the fireworks from there. Meanwhile, those who park on Level 1 and Level 2 of the parking garage may use the crosswalk in front of the garage to cross Park Avenue and view the fireworks from the grass area. The Curve ask everyone to maintain proper social distancing.

Parking spaces go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. There will be no tickets sold for seating inside the ballpark.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 877-99-CURVE toll-free or 814-943-5400 locally and select option one to be transferred to the box office. Additionally, tickets can be purchased in-person by visiting the PNG Field box office. Curve ticket representatives will be available over the phone and in-person at the PNG Field box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Representatives will also be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. during the week of June 29-July 3. Once tickets have been purchased, spectators can receive parking space tickets via email, text message or by visiting the PNG Field box office during business hours.

During the event, the PNG Field parking lot will be lined with food trucks and beverage trailers for spectators. Additionally, the open container ordinance within the VIP parking lot will be lifted by Logan Township for the duration of the event.

In partnership with Round The Mountain, two live music sets are scheduled to play just outside the ballpark gates from 5:45-9:25 p.m., presented by Altoona Blair County Development Corp and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. The State College-based group Velveeta will open the musical entertainment at 5:45 p.m. and play until 7:15 p.m. followed by Three Springs, Pa.'s Chris Woodward and Shindiggin from 8-9:25 p.m. with the fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

As previously announced on June 10, the fireworks show will be broadcast live on television by WTAJ with the Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks special from 9:30-10 p.m. Talk Radio WRTA 98.5 FM and 1240 AM will broadcast live from 5:45-10 p.m. and will air the performances by both bands in addition to the soundtrack of the fireworks.

"We are thrilled to put on this event for the community," said Curve general manager Derek Martin. "We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy the July 4 fireworks however they're comfortable. We're grateful for the support from our broadcast partners at WTAJ, WRTA and Round The Mountain for make this event accessible for everyone. I'd also like to formally thank Martin's Food, the Pennsylvania Lottery, ABCD Corp and the James E. Van Zandt VAMC for their support and partnership to make it possible. A great deal of credit also goes to our local government officials who provided the backing for this event and helped us lay out the safest attendance policy possible."

"Having a community-minded approach is the most important thing we can do right now," said JT Garber of Round The Mountain. "We are excited to team up with the Altoona Curve to showcase local artists on the Fourth of July and give the area something to look forward to."

