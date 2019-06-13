Spend Father's Day Weekend with the Rockers

June 13, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





The High Point Rockers return home to BB&T Point where they will take on the Long Island Ducks in a four series. Friday June 14th is our Military Appreciation Night, the first 1000 fans will receive a free camo Rockers t-shirt.

Saturday June 15th is our Mustache Appreciation Night with post game fireworks and mustache giveaway to the first 1500 fans. Come show off your Mustache with the Rockers!

Sunday June 16th is our Father's Day game/Family Funday/Hi-Sock Sunday! Come on out and play catch with dad on the same field the Rockers play on! There will be a baseball giveaway to the first 1000 fans courtesy of Eanes Heating & Air.

Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule

Fri., June 14th v. Long Island

6:30PM

Military Appreciation Night (w/camo Rockers t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans)

Sat., June 15th v. Long Island (Doubleheader)

4:30PM

Mustache Appreciation Night/Firework Night Presented by Shuler Meats (w/Mustache giveaway to the first 1500 fans)

Sun., June 16th v. Long Island (Father's Day)

2:00PM

Sunday Funday presented by Bethany Medical//Hi-Sock Sunday/Play Catch With Dad (w/Baseball Giveway to the first 1000 fans presented by Eanes Heating & Air)

Give Dad something that really rocks this year. Purchase the Rockers 2019 Father's Day Pack today! For just $44, you will receive four (4) outfield box tickets, four (4) food vouchers), and one (1) commemorative Rockers baseball. It's a total savings of more than 40%!

The pack is valid for each game during Father's Day weekend (June 14-16), and can be purchased at the Rockers box office on Gatewood Avenue, by calling (336) 888-1000, or online.

Let's Talk Tickets! - CALL US (336) 888-1000.

