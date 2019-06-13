Ducks Take Series Behind Pitching Gem, Pair of Homers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Somerset Patriots 5-3 on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Hector Sanchez gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run home run to right-center field off Patriots starter and former Duck Ryan Kussmaul. Ray Fuentes followed with a two-run blast to right-center off his own in the fourth, doubling the lead to four.

Michael Crouse closed the gap to 4-2 with a two-run homer to left in the fifth off Ducks starter Alec Asher. However, Long Island got a run back in the bottom of the frame on David Washington's RBI double to right. A solo homer to right by Ramon Flores in the eighth trimmed the advantage down to 5-3, but that was as close as Somerset would come.

Asher (4-1) earned the win, tossing seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out seven batters. Kussmaul (1-1) took the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits and two walks in four innings with two strikeouts. Josh Lueke collected his third save of the season with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two.

Sanchez led the Flock with three hits and two RBIs on the night, while Washington added two hits, an RBI, a run and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to begin a four-game series in North Carolina against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from BB&T Point. Fans can follow all the action by tuning into the Rockers game broadcast, available. Right-hander Travis Banwart (0-0, 1.29) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Tyler Herron (1-2, 5.06).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 21, to play a single admission doubleheader against the Lancaster Barnstormers. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 for all fans. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive 20th Anniversary Season T-Shirts, courtesy of Petro Home Services. Game two will begin approximately 20-25 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. Tickets to the doubleheader, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

