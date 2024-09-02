Spencer Jones Wins Third Eastern League Player of the Week Honors

September 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Anthony Rizzo and Spencer Jones (right) of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Anthony Rizzo and Spencer Jones (right) of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Spencer Jones as the Eastern League Player of the Week for games played between 8/26 - 9/1. It is the third time this season Jones has been selected for the honor, all in the second half of the season.

Over six games during Somerset's home series with Reading, the Yankees' No. 2 prospect went 10-for-24 with 6 RBI, 3 R, HR, 3B and 4 2B. For the week, Jones ranked atop the Eastern League with 10 H (T-1st), 4 2B (1st), 6 XBH (1st) and 19 TB (T-1st), while ranking among the league leaders with 7 RBI (2nd), .792 SLG (2nd), 1.232 OPS (2nd) and .417 AVG (3rd).

Jones hit his 15th home run of the season on 9/1 and enters the road trip against Binghamton on an 8-game hit streak since 8/24, signaling his longest hit streak of the season and the longest active hit streak by any batter in the Eastern League. During the streak, Jones is 13-for-32 (.406/. 441/.719) with 10 RBI, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 3B, 5 2B, 1 BB and 12 K. Over his last 30 games since 7/26, Jones is batting .319 (37-for-116) with 16 XBH (4 HR, 1 3B, 11 2B), 24 RBI, 13 R (.534 SLG). In the second half of the season, Jones leads the Eastern League with 28 XBH, while ranking second with 9 HR, 40 RBI and 104 TB. He ranks 3rd with 56 H and 4th with a .512 SLG.

The recognition marks the third Eastern League Player of the Week honors for Jones. He won the honor first time following games played from 6/24 - 6/30 when he went 9-for-27 (.333) with 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 R and 7 XBH over a six-game series in Richmond. His second selection was for 7/29 - 8/4 when he went 9-for-22 (.409) with 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, and 6 XBH against Bowie.

Selected in the first round by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University, Jones ranks among the Eastern League leaders this season with 73 RBI (2nd), 44 XBH (2nd), 190 TB (2nd), 63 R (4th), 25 2B (T-4th), 112 H (5th) and 24 SB (8th).

The Encinitas, CA native returned to Somerset in 2024 off a red-hot spring training where he received an invite to Yankees MLB camp and slashed .444/.583/.722 with 7 R, 8 H, 2 2B, a HR, a 2B and 4 RBI in 12 games. He starred in MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays prospects. In the game, Jones went 3-for-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI. He was awarded the 2024 James P. Dawson Award given annually to the most outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training.

Selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July, the 23-year-old has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), hitting .270/.345/.450 with 155 R, 272 H, 60 2B, 8 3B, 35 HR, 151 RBI, 109 BB and 79 SB in 251 games.

The Patriots have produced five Eastern League Player of the Week winners so far this season, handed out to two players - Spencer Jones (6/24 - 6/30, 7/30 - 8/4, 8/26 - 9/1) and Elijah Dunham (7/1 - 7/7, 7/8 - 7/14). Trystan Vrieling was the Pitcher of the Week for 4/16 - 4/21, while Vrieling and INF Benjamin Cowles were named Pitcher and Player of the Month for April.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.