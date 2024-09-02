Moises Chace Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

September 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils pitcher Moises Chace has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

This accolade follows Chace's impressive 13-strikeout performance on Saturday against the Somerset Patriots. Not only did he set a new career high with those 13 strikeouts, but he also achieved his longest outing, going six innings. This standout game came just one start after his 10-strikeout performance on August 24 at Binghamton.

Chace's 13 strikeouts were the most by a Reading pitcher this season, surpassing the previous high of 11, which had been accomplished three times. It's also the highest single-game strikeout total for a Reading pitcher since Spencer Howard's 13-strikeout game on September 4, 2019, at Trenton. Additionally, it's the first time since Adam Walker on May 10, 2001, that an R-Phil has recorded exactly 13 strikeouts in a start.

In his outing against Somerset, Chace was nearly flawless. He retired 18 of the 19 hitters he faced, including the last 16 consecutively. Out of those 19 hitters, 13 were struck out, with 72% of his outs coming via strikeout. He also recorded 19 swing-and-misses, with 13 of those coming on his fastball.

Chace's stellar performance was part of a dominant night for Reading's pitching staff. The pitchers combined to retire 25 straight batters, from the bottom of the first (two outs) until the bottom of the ninth (two outs). The team also matched their season high with 16 strikeouts, equaling the total from April 19 at Binghamton.

Since joining Double-A Reading on August 17, the 21-year-old Chace has been nothing short of exceptional. He's now 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA over three starts, having pitched 15.2 innings, given up seven hits, walked five, and struck out 29. His WHIP stands at 0.77, and opponents are batting just .137 against him.

Chace leads the Eastern League in strikeouts (29), strikeouts per nine innings (16.66), and is fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.80). His 29 strikeouts since August 17 also rank second in Double-A and third across all Minor League Baseball.

Traded to the Phillies along with Seth Johnson from the Baltimore Orioles on July 30 in exchange for Gregory Soto, Chace made two appearances for High-A Jersey Shore before being called up to Reading. He began the season with Baltimore's High-A Aberdeen, where he went 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA over 17 games and nine starts.

Chace's previous experience includes pitching for Single-A Delmarva in 2023 and 2022. He started his professional career in 2021 with FCL-Orioles Orange and FCL-Orioles Black (ROK). Signed by the Orioles in 2019 at the age of 16 out of Venezuela, Chace is the third Fightin Phils pitcher to earn Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining Robinson Pina, who has won the award twice.

