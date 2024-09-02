Binghamton's Comeback Bid Falls Short to Somerset in Series Opener

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-29, 63-61) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 6-5, in the series opener on Monday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton brought the potential winning run to the plate in the ninth inning.

With Binghamton down 6-3 in the ninth inning, Rowdey Jordan hit an RBI single, and Stanley Consuegra drove in a run on a fielder's choice that made it 6-5. Jaylen Palmer popped out and Jett Williams struck out with the tying run at first base.

New York Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt made a rehab start for Somerset and did not allow a run over his first 4.1 innings. In the fifth inning, Alex Ramírez hit a leadoff double and Jordan hit a two-run opposite-field home run to right field that put Binghamton on the board. It marked Jordan's ninth home run of the season.

Somerset (34-22, 66-59) got out to an early 2-0 lead against Jonathan Pintaro (2-3) on Tyler Hardman's two-run home run in the first inning.

Pintaro settled in before running into trouble in the fourth inning. He struck out a career-high eight batters over 3.2 innings, including six-straight strikeouts at one point. In the fourth, Alexander Vargas hit a two-run ground-rule double with the bases loaded that put Somerset ahead 4-0.

Jordany Ventura was dominant in his relief outing. Ventura, in his second Double-A appearance, struck out four batters over 2.1 scoreless innings, while allowing one hit and no walks. He stranded two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning and retired seven of the eight batters that he faced in the outing.

Somerset added two runs in the seventh inning on an RBI groundout from Rafael Flores and a wild pitch that allowed Max Burt to score, which put Somerset up 6-2.

Binghamton got a run back in the eighth when Stanley Counsegura scored from third base with the bases loaded against Cam Schlittler (1-3), which made it 6-3. Binghamton only scraped across two runs in the ninth and fell short.

The Rumble Ponies continue this seven-game series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jordan went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and recorded his 14th multi-hit game and 13th multi-RBI game...Ramírez recorded his 23rd multi-hit game with two doubles...Ryan Clifford singled in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 16 games...Nolan Clenney and Carlos Guzman each faced the minimum over one inning in relief.

