RubberDucks 2024 Playoff Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

September 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Playoff game tickets are now on sale for the Akron RubberDucks 2024 first round home playoff game at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, September 17 at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Fans can purchase playoff game tickets at akronrubberducks.com/tickets/playoff-tickets or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

Playoff game ticket prices start as low as $5. Please visit akronrubberducks.com/tickets/playoff-tickets for a full breakdown of ticket prices.

"We are excited for the return of the playoff baseball to downtown Akron," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After an amazing second half run, the RubberDucks are back in the playoffs for the first time 2021. We can't wait for the best fans in baseball to pack Canal Park on September 17 for the RubberDucks playoff showdown with the SeaWolves."

A ticket is required for any guest above age 3 (and anyone 3 and under who requires a seat).

2024 season ticket and flex plan holders will receive an email with information about how to order playoff tickets. Group outings to the RubberDucks playoff game can be purchased by calling 330-253-5151 or emailing ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 15. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

