Spencer Asuchak Returns for An 8th Season with the Americans

June 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, announced today that forward Spencer Asuchak, will return to Allen this fall for his 8th season in an Americans sweater.

Spencer Asuchak joined Allen as a rookie in 2013, finishing runner up for Rookie of the Year to teammate Alex Lavoie, putting up 56 points in 66 games his rookie season. His best numbers as a professional came in the 2016-2017 season, when he had 66 points in 64 games.

"Allen is my second home," said Asuchak. "I couldn't imagine playing for any other team in this league. I've enjoyed everything about my time in Texas. We had a team last year that could have won it all. I know Coach Martinson will put together another great team, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

The Allen Americans had the most points in the Western Conference last season with 88 (40-14-6-2). Only South Carolina and Florida had more (92). Spencer Asuchak chipped in with 32 points in 47 games in 19-20.

"It's important that your leaders are in great shape and put in the extra work without having to be pushed," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "The long off season has our Co-captain (Spencer Asuchak) at 240 pounds and 9 % body fat. I think he's going to have a big year.

Asuchak has 60 games in the American Hockey League that includes a hat trick with the Chicago Wolves, during the 15-16 season against Manitoba. He also scored in the preseason with St Louis (NHL) in 15-16 against Columbus.

Spencer Asuchak has been a part of the Allen Fire Department program for the last two seasons getting on the job training. He was the Allen Americans leader in the community this past year volunteering his time for several charitable organizations.

The resident of Kamloops, BC will turn 29 this November. Spencer played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with both Tri-City and Prince George.

