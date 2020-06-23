Solar Bears Add Rookie Defenseman Paul Meyer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Paul Meyer on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.
Meyer, 23, looks to begin his professional career with the Solar Bears after wrapping up a four-year college hockey career with Colgate University this past spring. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound defenseman appeared in each of his school's 36 games prior to the cancelation of the ECAC tournament, logging six points (1g-5a) and 12 penalty minutes, while leading the team with 62 blocked shots.
In 140 career games for the Raiders program, Meyer recorded 22 points (5g-17a) and 83 penalty minutes.
The native of Edina, Minnesota played one season of junior hockey with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Hockey League, netting 34 points (8g-26a) and 31 penalty minutes. Meyer also played two seasons of high school hockey, helping Edina High capture the Minnesota State High School championship in 2014.
