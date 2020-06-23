Allen Americans Tab Digital Leader & Texas Native Ruthart as Director of Digital Marketing & Analytics

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to welcome Kati Ruthart as the organization's first-ever Director of Digital Marketing | Analytics.

Ruthart comes to the club from global digital agency leader 4FRONT (www.Team4FRONT.com), where she was charged with the management of digital media strategies for the NHL's Minnesota Wild, parent club to the Americans. She also oversaw the creation and implementation of new digital client campaigns for other clients in the world of sports, including the NCAA Division I University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) Flames and the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Texas League affiliate of the Houston Astros.

"We're excited that Kati has joined our Allen Americans organization" says Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Her marketing talents, combined with her positive energy and love of the sport of hockey, will make a transformational difference for the Allen Americans brand."

In her role with the Americans, Ruthart will oversee the club's external strategy, CRM and market research initiatives, along with digital advertising and social media efforts. Kati will also lead the day-to-day marketing and brand development of the club, and work with key staff on multimedia content development, fan engagement initiatives, merchandising properties, and showcasing associated brands such as the "World Famous Allen Ice Angels" and the ECHL's favorite mascot, "Biscuit the Bulldog".

"I'm excited to join the Americans under the leadership of Mike Waddell and the group of professionals that are part of the front office " Ruthart adds. "As an avid fan of the sport, I'm looking forward to helping to elevate the Allen Americans brand to a premier hockey destination in North Texas".

While working with the Wild, Ruthart implemented strategies supporting tickets, merchandise, and theme night objectives driving over $1M in incremental revenue for the club. In collaboration with the Wild's marketing team, Ruthart consistently tested new channels, messaging, and tactics to engage existing and new hockey fans in the market.

Bridget Johnson, Senior Manager, Marketing, for the Minnesota Wild says that "Kati was the ultimate extension of our marketing team. Her solution-oriented mindset combined with her positive attitude made her a pleasure to work with. Thanks to her, we saw an unbelievable ROAS (return on advertising spend) and found new audiences to experience the excitement of Wild hockey."

As a part of 4FRONT's digital team, Ruthart oversaw digital initiatives across various sports verticals. During her time there, she managed full funnel digital marketing strategies driving ticket sales, merchandise sales, and awareness objectives while maximizing return for clients. Ruthart also managed 4FRONT's "Fan Network" which serves clients by monetizing their corporate sponsorships digitally through fan audiences.

4FRONT Founder Dan Migala adds that "Kati Ruthart is that rare breed of a dual-threat marketer who uses forward-thinking digital strategies and a creative mind to drive measurable business results. She will no doubt help the Americans win the marketing equivalent of the Kelly Cup on an annual basis. Beyond her professional skills, she is a great teammate and a joy to be around."

Heather Klein, 4FRONT's Vice President of Digital shares that "Kati's passion for hockey in concert with her knowledge of social media and how to achieve the team's overall strategic goals will make her a great addition to the team".

An Amarillo, Texas native, Ruthart graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in Strategic Communications. With a love for the Metroplex, She started her career at The Richards Group working on brands such as SMU and Rockin' Refuel.

