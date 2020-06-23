John McCarron Returns for a Fifth Season with the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla.- Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced that forward John McCarron has re-signed for the 2020-21 season. McCarron will return for his fifth season with the Everblades, and his sixth year as a professional.

The forward has served as the Everblades captain for the last two seasons and ranks fifth in franchise history in goals (91), assists (125) and points (216). In the 2019-20 season with Florida, McCarron notched 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists). The Michigan native also hit a milestone of 300 professional games played this past season.

"John is a tremendous young man. We are fortunate to have a player of his caliber and character lead our team," said Ralph. "His work ethic and desire is contagious, not to mention his love for the game. John has built a life in Southwest Florida, and it's been an honor to coach and watch him grow over the last four seasons. We are both hungry for a Kelly Cup, and, together, it's a great start to a new season."

Over the past two seasons, McCarron was also called up twice to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, where he appeared in a total of 23 games and registered four goals and four assists.

Prior to his professional career, McCarron played four seasons at Cornell University from 2011-15 and served as the team's captain in his final two years. He played in 131 games recording 24 goals and 50 assists for a total of 74 points.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2020-21 home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

