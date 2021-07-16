Spencer Asuchak Returns for 2021-22

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of forward Spencer Asuchak for the 2021-2022 season.

The 6-foot-6 and 235 pound forward returns to Allen for a ninth season. He was the team's Co-Captain last year, along with Dyson Stevenson.

Asuchak finished fourth on the team in scoring last year during the regular season, with 37 points in 64 games. He finished tied for third on the team in the postseason with six points (3 goals and 3 assists).

"Spencer (Asuchak) scored a lot of goals during the second half of last season," said Allen Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "He plays the game physically and wins a lot of key faceoffs for us."

In 413 games with the Americans, the teams longest tenured player has scored 310 points. His best season with Allen came in the 2016-2017 season, when he scored 66 points in 64 games (26 goals and 40 assists).

He has only played for one other ECHL team. In his rookie year of 2012, he played in three games for the Ontario Reign.

Asuchak is the first player signing announced by Allen this off-season. Stay tuned to the Allen Americans social media channels for more information.

