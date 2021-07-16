Norfolk Admirals Announce Partnership with Mid-Atlantic Christian University

July 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced a partnership with Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) on Friday afternoon.

The Admirals and MACU are collaborating to create a hands-on student development program for students interested in a career in Sports Management and Business. The first of its kind in Hampton Roads, this program will incorporate marketing and sales-driven projects into students' curriculum that will provide tangible resume-building opportunities and experience. In addition, the program will provide on-site training and internship opportunities for students.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Norfolk Admirals," said MACU President John Maurice. "At Mid-Atlantic Christian University we are always looking for innovative ways to partner with organizations to provide practical, project-based learning opportunities to ensure our students are prepared for the 21st-century workforce and this partnership does exactly that. We are also excited to introduce ourselves to fans and supporters of the Admirals as we showcase our institution to the people of Hampton Roads."

MACU will also be the presenting partner of the Admirals inaugural Student Leadership Conference that will take place prior to the game on Saturday, December 11th. The Admirals and MACU are partnering with student leadership organizations like DECA, AVID, and FBLA to create an event that will provide networking, career development, and higher education advancement opportunities to students across Virginia.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an academic institution that strives to impact the world by creating leaders," said Admirals CRO Shawn McIntosh. "We are excited to be part of their journey to provide students valuable experiences that will set them up for future successes."

Located about 50 minutes south of Scope Arena, Mid-Atlantic Christian University Campus is ï»¿the closest 4-yrï»¿ï»¿ university to the Outerbanks, located on 800-square feet of waterfront property. MACU provides a unique Christian educational experience and programs that cultivate development in all areas of a student's life. The University offers a variety of dual enrolments and degree programs, including the newly established Bussiness Admin Degree with a concentration in Sports Management.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.