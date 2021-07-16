Fuel Announce Preseason Schedule

July 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced their 2021 preseason schedule on Friday. The Fuel will face the Cincinnati Cyclones for a pair of exhibition games on October 14 and 16.

The longtime rivals will open the 2021 preseason on October 14th at Heritage Bank Center with an opening puck drop slated for 7:30 pm. The second half of the home-and-home series will be on Saturday, Oct. 16th during a 6 p.m. rematch at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Tickets to the Saturday exhibition will be available for just $10 by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or Ticketmaster once an on-sale date is determined. Fans who have purchased Full-Season, Half-Season, 12-Game Flex Pack and 9-Game Packs for the 2021-22 season will receive their seats for the preseason game as part of their ticket package.

Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.