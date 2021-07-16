Cyclones Announce Pair of Preseason Games

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced their dates for the 2021 ECHL Preseason. The division rivals will face-off in Cincinnati on Thursday, October 14 and in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 16. This will be the first game action the Cyclones have seen since prior to the ECHL season shutting down in March of 2020.

Tickets for the 7:30pm Thursday, October 14 home preseason game at Heritage Bank Center are available now and are just $5.00 for the general public, and free to all Cyclones Season Ticket Holders. Tickets can be purchased by calling 513-421-PUCK(7825) or at the ticket windows on the night of the game. The Saturday, October 16 game at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum will start at 6:00pm. Tickets will go on sale in the near future and will cost $10.00.

Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE!

