Special Teams Cook a Huge Feast as Monroe Moccasins Beats Mississippi Sea Wolves on Thanksgiving Eve

November 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves played the visiting Monroe Moccasins on November 27th 2024. The Mississippi Sea Wolves find the back of the net first after a period filled with very little shooting, with 6 shots by each team. The lone goal in this period scored at 9:00 by #96 Blake Keller and assisted by #86 Chuck Costello and #4 Matt Stoia.

Penalties continue to rain down on both teams as we head into the second period. However, Mississippi wasn't able to capitalize on any of the 5-4 and even 5-3 opportunities they were gifted. However, at 3:27, #29 Jay Croop found the back of the net through the 5 hole of the goaltender with assists by #94 Colby Audette and #39 Noah Hippolyte-Smith. However, the Monroe Moccasins managed to get one passed the goaltender. This came at 14:29 when #5 Ben Stefanini got an unassisted goal during a power play.

The third period continued to show fireworks as the Monroe Moccasins continued their scoring streak with two in a row. First with a goal at 4:29 by #5 Ben Stefani and assisted by #7 Declan Conway and #77 Kalle Koivuniemi. Then at 6:50 #11 Scott Coash scores with assists by #47 Kyle Stevens and #12 Dylan Hullaby, taking the lead with 13:10 left. However, once again the Sea Wolves couldn't find the back of the net again and would end up stretching the losing streak to 10.

Goaltenders couldn't catch a break at all during this game. With tons of power plays and penalty kills the goalies were kept on their toes. #1 Markus Ekholm Rosen of Monroe had 23 shots against with 21 saves and 2 goals against for a .913 save percentage. However, #33 Samuel Best of Mississippi faced a similar amount of shots with 23 against, however he only saved 20 shots and let 3 goals in for a .870 save percentage, yet still an improvement from last week.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves come back to play three home games in a row which starts this Friday, November 29th 2024 at 7:05 pm with a rematch against the Monroe Moccasins. Get your tickets and fill the den on Black Friday by going to Ticketmaster

