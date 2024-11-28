River Dragons Drop Shootout To Zydeco

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons once again went to a shootout on Wednesday night, this time dropping a 5-4 decision to the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus didn't lead in the game until Kirk Underwood's power play goal with 3:01 remaining in regulation, putting the River Dragons ahead 4-3. But the Zydeco would end up with a 4-on-3 power play and tie the game on Elijah Wilson's second goal of the night with just 1:54 left in regulation.

Baton Rouge kicked off the scoring at 10:09 of the first period on a Kevin Szabad goal, with Columbus answering back with an Alexander Jmaeff power play goal at 17:12 to knot the game at one through 20 minutes.

In the second period, Brodie Thornton and Ryan Galvin traded goals and the game stayed tied as it headed into the third, this time at 2-2.

The final frame proved to be more wide open, with Wilson opening the scoring and Jestin Somero answering back to tie the game at 8:02, setting the stage for the wild finish to regulation as the teams traded power play goals and ended up in the shootout.

Columbus will get back to action on Friday, November 29 in Baton Rouge as the teams rematch on the other side of Thanksgiving. The next River Dragons home game will be Saturday, December 7 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

