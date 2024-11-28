Prowlers Host Danbury to End November

After a day off for Thanksgiving, the Prowlers and Hat Tricks are back in action for a two-game weekend set. Port Huron's three-games-in-four-nights stretch is all at home while Danbury's is all on the road.

On Wednesday, the Prowlers won a low-scoring affair against the Motor City Rockers 2-1. Matt Graham broke a third-period tie and Joel Frazee netted his first with Port Huron while Valtteri Nousiainen made 29 saves in the win. That pushed the Prowlers to 6-6-2 with 18 points and strengthened their hold on third place in the Empire Division.

The Hat Tricks were in Binghamton on Thanksgiving eve and they fell in a close 3-2 contest. Khaden Henry scored twice in the first to give the Black Bears a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Vadim Frolov and Chase Harwell scored the goals for Danbury while Connor McCollum took the loss after a 19-save performance. The Hat Tricks sit right behind Port Huron in the Empire Division's fourth spot with a 4-5-3 record and 14 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reid Cooper (G) - The new signing in net will likely get a start this weekend. It will be his first FPHL game after stops in the ECHL and SPHL during his young career.

Hat Tricks - Alexander Vasilyev (F) - The 35-year-old joined Danbury this week and brings an impressive resumé that includes 90 points in 223 career KHL games.

STAT CENTRAL

Valtteri Nousiainen (PHP) ranks second in the FPHL in save percentage (.937) and is tied for third in goals-against average (2.07)...Chase Harwell (DHT) has scored 3 of his team's 10 power play goals and 2 of its 4 shorthanded goals this season. He's the only Hat Trick with more than one in either category...The Prowlers have scored exactly two goals (not including shootout goals) in each of their last 5 games (2-2-1 in that span)...The Hat Tricks are coming off a stretch of four-straight games against Binghamton, going 1-3-0 in that span

SERIES SCHEDULE

Nov. 29, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Nov. 30, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets for both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

