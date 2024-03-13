Special Pi Day Offer with $3.14 Tickets
March 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Brooklyn, NY - Apple. Pumpkin. Pizza. Everyone loves pie. And for good reason. It's delicious. I dare anyone to see a slice of pie - fresh from the oven - with some vanilla ice cream on top and not dive right in.
But once a year we pay homage to that other Pi. The one nobody really understands, but we all learned about in school. The 3.14 kind of Pi. So on Thursday, March 14th - (get it? 3.14.) we are offering a limited number of seats for Opening Day, Tuesday April 9th and Thursday, May 23rd for just $3.14.
The offer is valid ONLINE ONLY and is valid for 314 tickets for each game. You must use the links above our use coupon code PIDAY to receive the reduced price. All tickets are subject to per ticket fees ($3.00). Offer is valid until Friday, March 15th at 9:59 PM. Valid on new orders only. Valid on select seating areas.
