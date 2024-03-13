Renegades, Pamal Broadcasting Announce Long-Term Radio Rights Partnership

March 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Pamal Broadcasting have announced today an expanded partnership, with the home of the Renegades Baseball Network moving to five stations throughout the Hudson Valley.

All 132 Renegades regular season games and all postseason games will be broadcast on WBPM 96.5 FM and WBNR 1260 AM in Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM and 920 AM in Kingston, and WLNA 1420 AM in Peekskill. The new network expands the reach of Renegades baseball over the airwaves from the Lower Hudson Valley up to the Catskills. This network of stations is also the radio home of Army West Point Black Knights football.

"I couldn't be happier or prouder with our expanded partnership with the Renegades! Since 1994 the Renegades have epitomized family fun and success. As a family-owned and operated broadcast company, we are drawn to anything that brings families to affordable fun, so our partnership with the Renegades checks all the boxes," said Chuck Benfer, Chief Operating Officer of Pamal Broadcasting. "It's also great to partner with a business that generates jobs and reinvests in the community. The improvements to Heritage Financial Park rank up there with some of the greatest reinvestment initiatives that I've ever experienced in the Hudson Valley. The Renegades are an exciting ballclub, their affiliation with the Yankees and the quality of players coming through their team are special to say the least. To be able to deliver the play-by-play to those unable to make the game in person on our expanded sports network of stations (96.5 FM, 92.5 FM, 1260 AM, 1420 AM, and 920 AM) throughout the Hudson Valley is our honor."

"We are very excited for the expansion of our partnership with Pamal Broadcasting and their sports network becoming the new radio home of the Renegades," said Joe Vasile, Director of PR & Broadcasting for the Renegades. "Pamal is a radio market leader in the Hudson Valley, and I'm excited for the opportunity to have our broadcasts on their airwaves and for our all-new expanded radio network to expand the reach of Renegades baseball. Our 30th anniversary season is shaping up to be our best yet, and our expanded radio network is just one of many exciting developments."

Vasile returns to the airwaves for his third season as the "Voice of the Renegades." He is joined on the air this season by Jordy Fee-Platt, who begins his first season with the Renegades.

All broadcasts on the Renegades Baseball Network will be accompanied by the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show and Heritage Financial Credit Union Postgame Show. Home games will be simulcast on MLB At Bat, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live App. In 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades had the most-watched broadcast among Minor League Baseball's Single-A and High-A classifications.

These stations will serve as the official radio home of Renegades baseball through the 2028 season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2024

Renegades, Pamal Broadcasting Announce Long-Term Radio Rights Partnership - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.