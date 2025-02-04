Spartanburgers Schedule Exhibitions against Hickory Crawdads

SPARTANBURG, SC - In partnership with their parent club, the Texas Rangers, the Hub City Spartanburgers announced Tuesday, February 4 the Spartanburgers will play a home-and-home exhibition series with the Hickory Crawdads (Rangers Low-A) April 1 and 2. The first contest will take place at L.P. Frans Stadium, the Crawdads' home field, then the Spartanburgers will play their first-ever game at Fifth Third Park on April 2 at 6:35 p.m.

"The arrival of the Spartanburgers creates a fantastic opportunity for our affiliates going forward, with the ballparks just 90 miles apart and both under strong DBH [Diamond Baseball Holdings] leadership," said Josh Bonifay, Director of Rangers Player Development.

"The exhibition games will be a great chance for our players to get their feet wet in their respective home ballparks before regular season games start," Bonifay said, "With the renovations done in Hickory over the past several years and a ballpark opening in Hub City that will be the pinnacle of Minor League Baseball, we're excited to get the season started."

Tickets for the April 2 exhibition game at Fifth Third Park are on sale to the public, beginning at $5. Gates open at 5:30 before a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. On April 1, Fifth Third Park plays host to USC Upstate and Wofford, two of Spartanburg's Division-1 baseball programs, in the first game played at the ballpark. Both games will give fans a taste of the state-of-the-art facility and unparalleled gameday experience at Fifth Third Park before Opening Day.

"We are excited to host the Hickory Crawdads and give fans a sneak peak of the Spartanburgers team and the Rangers talent," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. "This is a great way for the team on the field and the team around the ballpark to have a dry run before we officially open Fifth Third Park on April 15."

Hub City's first regular season action is against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on April 4. The Spartanburgers host the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A) in their first official home series from April 15- 20. Fans can purchase season ticket memberships and single game tickets by visiting milb.com/hub-city or calling 864-658-4206.

