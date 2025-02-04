2025 Summer Concert Series Schedule Announced

February 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - In this week's CLAW Network episode (watch here on YouTube), the BlueClaws announced the 2025 Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series schedule, with four bands to perform in the Sand Bar this summer!

2025 Summer Concert Series Schedule

June 21st - The Shanty's (Irish Heritage Night)

July 26th - The Chronicles of Rock & Roll (Pride Night)

August 9th - Tequila Rose (Salute to Heroes / Country Night)

August 23rd - Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead)

These are always among the most popular nights of the year in ShoreTown and this summer will be no different!

Summer Saturday Club

The BlueClaws Summer Saturday Club is a great way to enjoy BlueClaws games in the Sand Bar this summer! With the package, you'll get the following:

10 undated tickets valid at Saturday games in any denomination

Early Entrance

Call 732-901-7000 option 3.

