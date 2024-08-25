Sparks' 3-RBI Day Leads Shuckers to 5-1 Win in Series Finale to Earn Split

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Behind a three-RBI day from Lamar Sparks, Zavier Warren's ninth home run of the season and 6.1 shutout innings from the bullpen, the Biloxi Shuckers (58-59, 28-22) earned a series split with a 5-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (63-57, 22-29) at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Shuckers enter the season's final three weeks with a 2.5-game lead over the Mississippi Braves for the final playoff spot in the Southern League South Division. The series split also extended the Shuckers' streak to seven consecutive road series without a series loss.

The Shuckers opened the scoring in the third with a solo home run from Zavier Warren, one-hopping the batting cages beyond the right field wall. Connor Scott extended the lead to 2-0 later in the inning with a bases-loaded RBI single to center. In the bottom of the inning, the Barons cut the deficit in half when a wild pitch scored Adam Hackenberg from third.

The game remained at 2-1 until the sixth, when Lamar Sparks smashed a solo shot off the videoboard in left, extending the lead to 3-1. He then tallied an RBI single in the seventh and the ninth, making it 5-1. Nick Merkel (6-4) earned the win while Barons' starter Juan Carela (1-2) took the loss.

Out of the bullpen, Nick Merkel (1.1ip), Kaleb Bowman (2.0ip), Will Childers (1.0ip), Blake Holub (1.0ip) and Justin Yeager (1.0ip) combined for 6.1 shutout innings. Merkel, the first reliever in for starter Nate Peterson, also stranded the bases loaded in the third. Peterson, making his 12 th start of the year, struck out six over 2.2 innings, only allowing an unearned run. Lamar Sparks (3-for-4) and Connor Scott (2-for-3) both recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

